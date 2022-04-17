LEDA's annual job fair set for May 10
Dozens of the region’s top employers will be on hand to screen job candidates at the Lafayette Economic Development Authority Job Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 10 at the Cajundome Convention Center.
Now in its 27th year, the job fair is the largest job recruitment event in Acadiana. Since its inception, hundreds of Acadiana’s top employers have successfully recruited job candidates at the one-day event.
The E-Application Station and mobile unit, sponsored by the Louisiana Workforce Commission, American Job Center and Acadiana Workforce Solutions, will be available allowing job seekers to apply for positions available at participating companies and search and apply for jobs in the region and throughout the state.
“As the community emerges from the pandemic, many industries continue to face workforce shortages,” LEDA president and CEO Mandi D. Mitchell said. “Participating companies will offer jobs ranging from entry-level to experienced, from those needing little training to those requiring advanced degrees. We’re excited that some of our recent business attraction and expansion projects — SafeSource Direct, Amazon, CGI and Calls Plus — along with dozens of other regional and local employers will be at the event.”
Attendance is free, and attendees should preregister at ledajobfair2022.eventbrite.com and brings copies of their résumé.
A list of employers attending can be found at lafayette.org/LEDAjobfair.
Opelousas offers grants for historic renovations
City officials in Opelousas are offering a grant program to qualified businesses or property owners for building rehabilitation projects.
Opelousas, the Opelousas Downtown Development District and Opelousas Main Street are administering the Building Improvement Grant program with a goal of preserving the city’s historic identity and cultural assets while stimulating local investment.
"This local grant program along with the investments of business owners is a win for our businesses, downtown and our city,” Mayor Julius Alsandor said. “It is also a way to prioritize our efforts in helping to revitalize the downtown district.”
The program is a reimbursement grant that requires recipients to match funding. Grants will range from $500 to $5,000, and the Downtown Development District has set aside $20,000 for projects.
“The BIG initiative has proven a great success for the city of Opelousas and the business community,” ODDD chair Lena Charles said. “The ODDD applauds the grant recipients and their investments made to their businesses and the local economy and we also appreciate the partnership with Opelousas Main Street and the city of Opelousas as this collaborative effort resulted in BIG initial investments.”
Last year, $10,000 in matching grant funds went out to five local businesses on projects that totaled just over $100,000.
For information about the grant, call (337) 948-1391. Applications are due by June 1.
SchoolMint acquires marketing company
Lafayette-based tech company SchoolMint has completed its acquisition of Enrollhand, which provides marketing solutions for education customers.
The merger positions the combined companies to further innovate and expand the impact of Strategic Enrollment Management in K-12 schools, said SchoolMint CEO Bryan MacDonald. Strategic Enrollment Management helps schools, districts and programs strengthen and stabilize their year-over-year enrollment health by eliminating barriers to find best-fit schools/options and helps to create positive classroom environments.
Enrollhand has offices in New York, California, London and Athens, Greece.
“Our customers know that increasing enrollment begins by attracting parents, families, and educators to their schools, districts or programs. Enrollhand’s proven solution helps us expand our capabilities and provide highly personalized and effective branding and marketing solutions that have historically been either unavailable to education customers and/or only available via generic marketing agencies with generic templates," MacDonald said in a statement. "We are especially excited to pair Enrollhand with our newly launched Engage platform which truly brings an unbeatable combination of capabilities and tools together into a single, streamlined solution that is proven to increase enrollments.”
SchoolMint, which recently announced its move to an old warehouse owned by the Lafayette Public Financing Authority at 319 N. Monroe St., launched SchoolMint Engage, which it says will increase enrollment through digital marketing by using a customized enrollment microsite, SEO services and online reputation management. It also includes search marketing and social media advertising.