The new Maraist Financial Services Lab at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette is getting put through its paces this week as classes and training for professors on the new technology suite begins today.

According to Bret Becton, dean of the B.I. Moody College of Business Administration, the new addition will be a major boon for the school and its students, but only one professor is trained on the new systems and the college's other professors need tutelage of their own.

"This is a much-needed facility for us," Becton said. "We didn't have anything like this before. The technology in this lab have applications for a lot of classes and access to tons of company data. We only have one class using the terminals right now, but we have faculty training now so that should pick up soon and we'll have more classes."

UL unveiled the new financial services lab Aug. 28 at a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The 1,178 square-foot facility is located in F.G. Mouton Hall and features 24 computer workstations, 12 Bloomberg Terminals, electronic ticker tape display, digital data board and television monitors for business and financial news.

The lab was the result of a $2.5 million donation from Mike Maraist, former owner of Timco Services and current owner of La Triomphe Golf and Country Club, in honor of his family. The 1971 graduate said three generations of his family have attended the university and giving back was an easy choice for him.

"My mother and her five siblings graduated from SLI," he said. "My five siblings and I got our undergraduate degrees here. Now we're in the third generation... To be able to leave a legacy here, it's a fitting gift."

UL President Joseph Savoie said the Bloomberg terminals in the financial services lab can teach students how important and interconnected everything in business is with the rest of the world.

"The Maraist Financial Services Lab is a tangible way to show how companies, economies, markets and governments are interconnected," he said. "It gives our students a broad and real world perspective. It's a powerful resource for our students and faculty."

Becton said he believes that new lab will give students a leg up with real-world training before they graduate. He also said might open the lab up for further training courses for the general public.