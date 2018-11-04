As Sears stores close around the country, the longtime retailer’s legacy may be a catalog item it stopped selling in the 1940s: home kits.
Estimates from the Sears Archives website suggest the company sold between 75,000 and 100,000 kits through its mail-order “Modern Homes” program from 1908 to 1940. Several of those homes found their way to lots in Acadiana, but exactly how many is up for debate and speculation.
Gwendolyn Aucoin has spent the last 19 years in her yellow, two-story kit home at 111 Dunreath St. She was told the house was a Sears Kit home when she bought it but didn’t know exactly what that meant.
“Right when we looked at it, it was explained, and then from there you just research and research and research, especially being here for 19 years,” she said.
She even has a book of Sears Kit models from old catalogs. Now she can recognize other kits even when owners don’t know or haven’t confirmed the property's origins.
“People don’t even know they have Sears houses,” she said. “I just know — this is what the windows look like, this is what the doors look like, this is the way the wood is milled.”
Because it’s one of the only homes in the area that stands as a “confirmed” kit house, the home was placed on the Lafayette Parish Register of Historic Properties by the Lafayette Preservation Commission in 2009.
“To have a double historic value to a house in Lafayette is quite rare,” states a report filed as part of the designation. “The house is not only a part of one of Lafayette's most prominently historic neighborhoods — Elmhurst Park — but it is also a rare treat of being a Sears Kit Home — not extremely common in Louisiana.”
The house was confirmed as a kit because each beam is stamped with unique numbers, according to the report.
“This numbering system helped ease the construction for those with little construction experience — basically allowing the homeowner to put his own house together.”
And put it together quickly. The document states the house was built in fewer than three months.
Joseph Voorhies bought the Dunreath Street property in September 1919, built the house and sold the property Nov. 26, 1919.
According to that report, materials were precut, labeled and shipped by rail with all hardware and instructions.
“Massed produced housing of this kind was considered new and modern, was manufactured in large quantities to keep cost low and make them accessible to many people, offered many different styles, and even allowed for customization of floor plans.”
Aucoin found her home’s floor plan and learned the plan was flipped so that the kitchen would take in the morning sun.
“I thought that was really cool,” she said. “You ordered this house, but you built it to accommodate your lot.”
Customers could also choose designs to fit their style and budget. Catalog archives show a kit in 1916 for a five-room bungalow ran for $892 — about $21,349 today — with some additional material and labor required.
Meanwhile, a two-story, nine-room house kit was $1,585, or about $37,935 today.
According to the Sears archives, the company even offered financing on the kits.
“They were very popular because they were very inexpensive, and you know how people in Acadiana like to do it themselves — you could do it yourself,” said Roxana Usner, with the Lafayette Consolidated Government's Development and Planning Department. “Everything came on the train, down to the last screw and nail.”
Usner serves as the staff liaison to the preservation commission.
“So you’d go to your general store and say, ‘I want this Sears Kit House; deliver it to here,’ and everything came and you didn’t have to worry,” Usner said.
Aucoin said the catalogs boasted that “any man with moderate carpentry skills” could put a kit together.
“It just seems like it was such an easy thing to do,” she said.
Usner suspects there are several other kit houses in Lafayette, including properties on West Congress Street, Evangeline Drive, East Second Street, that were built in the craftsman or Victorian style.
“There’s no proof, but those are the kind of floorplans they had,” she said.
Aucoin said she believes there are three kit houses on Dunreath Street and others near downtown, but owners haven’t been able to confirm it.
While the last Sears Kit home was sold almost 80 years ago, prefabricated and modular building continues. Online shopping has replaced mail-order catalogs and Amazon has disrupted just about every form of retail, but shoppers can find cabin and garden home kits for sale.
And shipping is free.