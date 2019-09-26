Weatherford International laid off about 20 employees from its Broussard location, KATC is reporting this morning.

Company officials announced the layoffs at its location at 1159 Old Spanish Trail Wednesday morning. Many employees were caught off guard, sources told KATC, with many employees working offshore during the announcement.

Attempts to reach a company spokesman this morning were unsuccessful.

Reports show Weatherford filed for bankruptcy in early July after financial struggles and repeated layoffs, KATC reported.

The company reported a net loss of $316 million in the second quarter.

According to its website, Weatherford is one of the largest multinational oilfield service companies providing innovative solutions, technology and services to the oil and gas industry. It operates in more than 80 countries and has a network of 620 locations, including manufacturing, service, research and development, and training facilities and employs more than 24,500 people.