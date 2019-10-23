A new 6,200-square-feet shopping center under construction on Ambassador Caffery Parkway will feature up to five retail units along with a new location for La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant and Cantina.
The building has secured undisclosed tenants, architect Randy Rivera said, with construction anticipated to be complete in early spring. La Hacienda, which currently leases its space at 3136 Ambassador Caffery, will anchor the development.
"The plan is to have a new brick and mortar location for the restaurant curbside with the shopping center in the back," Rivera said.
La Hacienda manager Antonia Fernandez said the restaurant still has a few years left in its lease but plans to move into the new building, which will begin construction shortly after the shopping center is complete, in 2022.