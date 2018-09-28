Filed Sept. 17-21

New Commercial

General Retail: 6100 Johnston St., Lafayette; The Palm Place and Landscaping, owner; Clyde Bass, applicant; self, contractor; $15,000.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Swimming Pool: 5600 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Youngsville; The Reserve at River Place, owner; SL Shaw & Associates Inc., applicant; GW Oliver Construction LLC, contractor; $70,000.

Commercial Additions/Alterations

Restaurant: 1800 N. University Ave., Lafayette; Waffle House No. 838, owner; description, Waffle House remodel; Carey Ponder, applicant; Waffle House Inc., contractor; $105,000.

Other: 3302 Johnston St., Lafayette; Danielle Watkins, owner; description, Dreams of Acadiana Inc., Suite 5; Deleon Construction LLC, applicant; Deleon Construction LLC, contractor; $25,000.

School/Library: 1819 Moss St., Lafayette; Tm Landry College Prep, owner; Michael Landry, applicant; Angelle Architects, architect; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $40,000.

Warehouse/Shop: 303 E. Verot School Road, Lafayette; Mike Baker Brick, owner; description, renovations; Structure APAC, applicant; Timeline Builders LLC, contractor; $461,000.

Other: 111 Settlers Trace Blvd., No. 1004, Lafayette; Limited Remodel Park Lane Boutique, owner; Clyde R. Bass, applicant; self, contractor; $3,000.

Commercial Demolitions

Bar/Lounge: 1216 NE Evangeline Thruway, Lafayette; De Shisha Bar & Lounge, owner and applicant; self, contractor; $1,500.

Other: 100 William O. Stutes St., Suite A, Lafayette; Steven Gitz, owner and applicant; self, contractor; $500.

New Homes

204 Vineyard Row, Lafayette; Byrce Fugarino; $500,000.

207 Caldwell Court, Lafayette; CJS Custom Builders LLC; $400,000.

433 Langlinais Road, Youngsville; Hidden Oaks LLC; $544,000.

100 Birdwatch Lane, Lafayette; St. Marie Home Builders Inc.; $632,000.

514 Bourdette Drive, Lafayette; Manuel Builders; $181,920.

604 Gray Birch Loop, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $208,000.

111 Black Oak Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $188,000.

109 Black Oak Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $216,000.

103 Black Oak Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $180,000.

101 Black Oak Drive, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $184,000.

600 Gray Birch Loop, Lafayette Parish; DSLD LLC; $176,000.

204 Twin Meadow Lane, Lafayette; Bailey Shivers; $176,000.

119 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $164,000.

107 Rue Viansa, Lafayette; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $180,000.