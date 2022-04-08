City officials in Opelousas are now offering a grant program for qualified businesses or property owners for building rehabilitation projects.
The City of Opelousas, Opelousas Downtown Development District and Opelousas Main Street are administering funding for the Building Improvement Grant program with a goal of preserving the city’s historic identity and cultural assets while stimulating local investment.
"This local grant program along with the investments of business owners is a win for our businesses, downtown and our city,” Mayor Julius Alsandor said. “It is also a way to prioritize our efforts in helping to revitalizing the downtown district.”
The program is a reimbursement grant that requires recipients to match the grant funding per dollar. Grant will range from $500 to $5000, and the ODDD has set aside $20,000 for grant projects.
“The BIG initiative has proven a great success for the City of Opelousas and the business community,” ODDD chair Lena Charles said. “The ODDD applauds the grant recipients and their investments made to their businesses and the local economy and we also appreciate the partnership with Opelousas Main Street and the City of Opelousas as this collaborative effort resulted in BIG initial investments.”
Last year $10,000 in matching grant funds went out to five local businesses on projects that totaled just over $100,000.
For more info about the grant, call 337-948-1391. Applications are due by June 1.