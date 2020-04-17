Louisiana's nonfarm employment dropped by 20,300 jobs for the 12 months ending in March as the coronavirus pandemic starting taking a toll on the economy.
The picture has grown grimmer since March. A separate report issued by the Louisiana Workforce Commission on Thursday said continuing unemployment claims have risen as of April 11 to 217,532 since mid-March, when nonessential business closures and stay-at-home orders were issued by the state to help contain the spread of the virus.
First-time claims for unemployment checks last week alone totaled 79,653, but were down from the previous week's 102,172, the commission reported. For the comparable week a year earlier, there were 1,887 claims.
The 1% drop in the March employment report left Louisiana with 1,971,800 jobs, according to preliminary numbers released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The numbers are not seasonally adjusted.
Just four of the 11 sectors tracked by the Department of Labor posted additional jobs in March from a year ago.
Construction took the biggest drop, going down by 8,900 jobs over the past year to reach 139,100, and had been declining as a batch of multibillion-dollar industrial projects were completed. Information took the biggest fall percentage-wise, dropping by 9.6%, or 2,200 jobs, to 20,800. Mining and logging, which includes oil and gas jobs, fell by 1,100, or 2.9%, to 35,600.
The number of financial services jobs rose by 1,100 to 92,600, making it the biggest gainer percentage-wise. It edged out federal, state and local governmental jobs, which were up by 2,500 to 335,300. Education and health services was up by 400 jobs, coming in at 318,300.
The state's labor force — those with jobs or looking for work — was up by 2.6%, or 55,320 people, to 2,138,115, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. About 129,670 residents were jobless in March. The Labor Department said the national unemployment rate is 4.4% seasonally adjusted. Louisiana’s rate was 6.9% in March, up from 4.5% the year before.