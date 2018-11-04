Group seeking coastal preservation plans
The state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority is accepting project ideas that Louisiana residents, governmental bodies and organizations would like to see evaluated and considered for possible inclusion in the next Comprehensive Master Plan for a Sustainable Coast that will be submitted to the Louisiana Legislature in 2023.
Future predictions show the scale of the challenge facing coastal Louisiana and reinforce the need for the master plan process to focus on investments with beneficial effects at the sub-basin to regional scale, the organization said.
New projects can be proposed by any source, including academia, parishes, elected officials, agencies, nongovernmental organizations, landowners, business and industry, and the public. The emphasis should be on projects that combat sea level rise and subsidence without continued maintenance; those that make a contribution to maintaining estuarine gradients in future decades; and those that provide storm surge-based risk reduction at the community or regional scale.
All proposals must be delivered electronically, in .pdf format, to MasterPlan@la.gov or mailed to the 2023 Coastal Master Plan Project Development Program at P.O. Box 44027, Baton Rouge, LA 70804 by March 1. Questions can be directed to MasterPlan@la.gov, with “2023 Coastal Master Plan Project Development” in the subject line of the email. Proposals should be no more than seven pages, with one page for the cover sheet and contact information, three pages for project description, one page for the map and one to two pages for project attributes.
Program promotes financial skills in La.
The Louisiana NAACP has undertaken an initiative with Regions Bank to promote financial and credit management skills statewide.
The program is called "Saving More, Spending Smarter." The initiative combines the community reach of the state’s local NAACP branches with the financial expertise and resources of Regions Bank. NAACP branches will organize community-based, interactive financial education events.
Mike McClanahan, president of the Louisiana NAACP, said the program will cover a wide range of topics, such as developing healthy spending habits and understanding ways to successfully manage credit.
Based on feedback from participants, as well as the greatest needs identified in local communities, the Louisiana NAACP and Regions will further customize the program with plans to expand it to more communities throughout the state.
Curbway testing curb management
New Orleans-based Curbway has developed an online tool to help cities control and manage curbside usage by serving as an intermediary between cities and their parking and enforcement vendors, delivery and shipping providers and public transportation resources that it will be testing in select cities in 2019.
Curbway will serve as the platform of record by centralizing and storing all rate, policy and transactional data associated with the city’s curb use. It has the ability to map and digitize city curb inventory and policies; make payments universal and cross-platform; and improve compliance with existing enforcement strategies.
Curbway cites an International Parking Institute 2018 Emerging Trends in Parking Survey on the need for new curb management strategies as the top-ranked emerging trend for parking and mobility professionals.
From New York to Los Angeles, local curb usage laws vary widely and complaints about infrastructure strain and quality-of-life are mounting as demand for curb usage soars, triggered in part by ride and bike share providers, online deliveries, public safety issues and rising urban tourism, the company said.
“The curb is one of the most undervalued city assets and still operates in an analog fashion," said John Spivey, Curbway’s CEO. "Confusing signage, antiquated policies, and complex zoning regulations all complicate management efforts for this essential public space. Digital curb management is the single biggest transportation challenge facing municipal transportation professionals, urban planners, administrators and public policy managers."