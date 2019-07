Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Concordia: 251860, FB Shively, July 24, Parker Lake, Petro-Chem Operating Co., 1850' FNL & 1870' FEL OF SEC 31.

DeSoto: 251857, HA RA SUH; James Pace 17-8-5 HC, July 22, Logansport, Comstock Oil & Gas, 340' FNL & 791, SEC 17-12N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 1400' FWL, SEC 5-T12N-R16W.

DeSoto: 251858, HA RA SUH; James Pace 17-7-6 HC, July 22, Logansport, Comstock Oil & Gas, 352' FNL & 779' FWL, SEC 17-T12N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 290' FEL, SEC 6-T12N-R16W.

DeSoto: 251859, HA RA SUX; Oberwortmann 19H, July 24, Logansport, Brix Operating, 230' FSL & 380' FEL OF SEC 19. PBHL: 230' FNL & 380' FEL OF SEC 19.

Lafourche: 251865, Rienzi RA SUA; Frank Tardo et al, July 25, Rousseau, Roving Minerals, S 04 D 01' 13" W 19,370.93' FROM NGS MON. "VALLEY" LOC IN SEC 10-T15S-R17E. PBHL: N 06 D 44' 07" E 2,643.24' FROM PROP SURF LOC, IN SEC 7-T15S-R17E.

LaSalle: 251862, VUA; Pritchard GC, July 24, Nebo-Hemphill, Justiss Oil Co., 413' FNL & 430' FEL OF SW/4 OF SW/4 OF SEC 8.

Lincoln: 251861, Wright 24-25 H, July 24, Terryville, Range Louisiana Operating, 599' FSL & 1457' FWL OF SEC 13. PBHL: 1758' FNL & 430' FWL OF SEC 25.

Richland: 251863, Delhi Holt Bryant SU; Delhi UT, July 25, Delhi, Denbury Onshore, 3360' N & 755 W OF THE SE CORNER OF SEC 29. PBHL: 331' S & 627' E OF THE SHL.

St. Martin: 251864, Janice Broussard Delahoussaye, July 25, Anse La Butte, White River Operating, S 46 D 52' 32" W 13,048.84' FROM NGS MON. "28 B 008" FALLING IN SEC 70-T09S-R05E

Weekly well info by parish