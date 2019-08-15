Taxable retail sales in Lafayette Parish topped the $3 billion for the year in June, putting it on pace to top last year's total of $6.05 billion.
Total sales at the halfway point of 2019 are at $3.09 billion in the parish, up 4.6% from last year and 6.9% from 2017, according to data the Lafayette Economic Development Authority released Thursday. Sales are also up in Lafayette and Broussard along with the neighboring municipalities and in the unincorporated areas.
The parish topped $537 million in sales in June, topping the June 2018 total by almost $20 million and marking the first stretch of four straight months over $500 million since 2014.
“Taxable sales continue to improve from the decline seen in 2016 across the parish and in most categories,” LEDA president and CEO Gregg Gothreaux said. “LEDA’s forecasting model estimates total taxable sales in 2019 will reach $6.2 billion — outpacing 2018’s total. As the year progresses, we’ll continue to monitor taxable sales as a concurrent economic indicator that changes with the overall economy.”
Sales in Carencro stood at $133.8 million, up 11.5% from the halfway point last year. Other increases were in Scott, $130.5 million so far for 5.4% increase; in Youngsville, $139.5 million for a 2.9% increase; and Broussard, $279.5 million for a 2.2% increase. Sales were up 20% in the unincorporated areas ($235.8 million). Sales were down in Duson by 5% ($130.47 million).
Carencro, with its rise in commercial and residential development in recent years and the opening of the Walmart Supercenter in 2017, continues to report increases in sales in the last two years. It reported $120 million in sales by June 2018 and $105.3 million by June 2017.
Total sales in Lafayette Parish reached $6.048 billion last year, the highest since the $6.4 billion in 2014. That year also the year of highs in Lafayette ($4.4 billion) and Broussard ($660 million).
Within the city of Lafayette, total sales are up in the food, general merchandise, auto, furniture, and services categories — ranging from 11.7% to 0.5%. Apparel, building materials, and miscellaneous/other are down slightly— 0.1%, 1.5%, and 1.9%, respectively.
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish School System.