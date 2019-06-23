PHI Inc. has appointed Cory Latiolais to the newly created position of senior vice president, customer relations, for its PHI Americas business unit.
Latiolais has more than 26 years of rotary- and fixed-wing aviation experience, supporting PHI customers in various capacities for nearly 20 years. Most recently, he served as general manager in Australia for the PHI International business unit and was the driving force behind new business opportunities. He served as the accountable manager to Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority and managed the day-to-day operations that supported Inpex, Shell, Rio Tinto and BHP. He holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and is a certified safety professional.
Redhawk Holdings Corp. has appointed Philip C. Spizale to its board of directors, effective July 1.
He will assist the company in developing its sales and marketing strategies for its line of Sandd needle incineration units. Spizale has more than 25 years of sales, marketing and management experience in the health care industry and has served as a health care adviser to the board since November 2017. In 2016, Spizale joined Reva Inc., a fixed-wing air medical transport service, as chief sales officer, and previously held various senior sales and managerial positions with Concentra Inc. between 2003 and 2016. He holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Webster University in St. Louis and a bachelor's degree in communications from Loyola University in New Orleans.
RedHawk Holdings Corp., formerly Independence Energy Corp., is a holding company with subsidiaries engaged in sales and distribution of medical devices, sales of branded generic pharmaceutical drugs, commercial real estate investment and leasing, sales of security systems, and specialized financial services.
Robert A. Kutcher, managing partner in the Metairie law firm of Richard Kutcher Tygier & Luminais LLP, has been installed as president of the Louisiana State Bar Association.
Other officers are Alainna R. Mire, chief resilience officer and an assistant attorney for the city of Alexandria, president-elect; Patrick A. Talley Jr., a partner in the New Orleans office of Phelps Dunbar LLP, secretary; Shayna L. Sonnier, a partner in the Lake Charles firm Hunter, Hunter & Sonnier LLC, treasurer; and Barry H. Grodsky, a partner in the New Orleans firm Taggart Morton LLC, immediate past president.
Members of the association's board of governors from the area are 3rd District, Shannon Seiler Dartez, an attorney with the Glenn Armentor Law Corp. in Lafayette; 1st District, Darryl J. Foster, a partner in the New Orleans office of Bradley Murchison Kelly & Shea LLC, and Lawrence J. Centola III, a principal member in the New Orleans firm Martzell, Bickford & Centola; 2nd District, Stephen I. Dwyer, managing partner in the Metairie firm Dwyer, Cambre & Suffern APLC; 5th District, Valerie T. Schexnayder, special counsel with Mickey S. deLaup APLC in Baton Rouge, and Kelly M. Rabalais, chief administrative officer for St. Tammany Parish government in Mandeville; at-large members Lynn Luker, of counsel in the New Orleans firm Stanley, Reuter, Ross, Thornton & Alford LLC and Tina L. Suggs, in-house counsel for State Farm Insurance Co. in Metairie; representing university law schools and centers, Monica Hof Wallace, the Dean Marcel Garsaud Jr. distinguished professor of law and executive director of the Advocacy Center at Loyola University College of Law in New Orleans; Donald W. North, a law professor at Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge; and Zelda W. Tucker, a sole practitioner and deputy city attorney for Shreveport, representing the Louisiana State Law Institute; and Scott L. Sternberg, a partner in the firm Sternberg, Naccari & White LLC in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, chairman of the association's Young Lawyers Division. The House of Delegates Liaison Committee is chaired by Shayna B. Morvant, managing partner at Beevers & Beevers LLP in Gretna.