PENSACOLA, Florida – Nestled along the shoreline of picturesque Pensacola Bay, the cozy, sun-splashed Blue Wahoo Stadium been honored more than once for having one of the best views of all Double-A baseball parks in the country.
And there was an idea at one time to build it miles away next to an interstate highway.
Fortunately for downtown leaders and most everyone in this Florida panhandle city that has a similar metro population as Lafayette, Pensacola officials point to the stadium as a crown jewel of downtown, one which attracts large crowds to fill the blue seats to watch the Pensacola Blue Wahoos of the Double-A Southern League.
But nearly 20 years ago that site was home to a roped off section of land that was contaminated due to the previous creosote treatment plant, said Quint Studer, businessman and philanthropist who lured the team to Pensacola. Now that park and its popular location has turned into a catalyst for investment in downtown Pensacola.
“Why do you think it’s selected as one of the best stadiums in the United States of America,” Studer said before gesturing with his right hand out to the bay. “It’s location. So I think whenever you look at public dollars, you’ve got to say, where does it fit that it’s going to improve the community around it. You want to put things where there’s some land around it because people want to develop around it.”
Business and government leaders from Lafayette and Acadiana visited Studer’s ballpark and downtown Pensacola on Wednesday, the first of a two-day Leadership Exchange trip put on by One Acadiana. The city’s downtown has become a hub of small business and residential development that allows people who are moving to there in droves to find that place where they can live, work and play.
The stadium is often considered the silver bullet to sparking development in a downtown area, Studer noted, but it isn’t. It’s a combination of private investment and public commitment to make downtown a thriving area while also growing companies.
“Sometimes here we got criticized for focusing so much on our downtown,” Studer said. “That wasn’t the goal. That was a tactic. Our goal was to keep young talent home. And what does young talent want? Believe it or not, it’s not affordability. They want opportunity.”
The efforts to revamp their downtown started small, so small that they identified an intersection as a starting point of sorts. It was the intersection of Palafox and Main streets, which at the time was the home of two empty buildings and two empty lots. Investments began, and now that intersection is a bustling focal point of downtown, home to a popular outdoor food hall, a bank, Bodacious Shops and other popular businesses.
It’s also still home to Carmen’s Lunch Bar and Tapas, which was the winner of a entrepreneurial contest years ago. After one building had about 750 square feet of unused space, the city launched a business challenge with the winner receiving $50,000 -- $25,000 in reduced rent for three years and the remainder would be invested in the winner’s business.
Over 100 entrepreneurs entered, and Carmen’s won out of the 10 finalists. Seven of those finalists, said Andrew Rothfeder with Rothfeder Real Estate, still opened up their business.
“Our development strategy was to work in circles,” Studer said. “And put enough money in ourselves so that we wouldn’t have to anymore. You’ve got to prime the pump, and once you prime the pump, great things happen.”