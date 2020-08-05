Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location
Caddo: 252387, HA RA SUT; Bledsoe 30-16-14 H, July 27, Johnson Branch, Chesapeake Operating, 229' FNL & 1514' FWL, SEC 30-T16N-R14W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 965' FWL OF SEC 30-T16N-R14W.
Caddo: 252388, HA RA SU133; Dunn et al, 35-26 H, July 27, Greenwood-Waskom, Blue Dome Operating, 300' FSL, 950' FWL, SEC 35-T17N-R16W. PBHL: 230' FNL, 430' FWL, SEC 26-T17N-R16W.
DeSoto: 252385, HA RA SUQQ; Curry 28-33 HC, July 27, Logansport, Comstock Oil & Gas, 509' FNL & 517' FEL, SEC 28-T12N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 440' FEL, SEC 33-T12N-R16W, HA RA SU64.
DeSoto: 252386, HA RA SUQQ; Curry 28-33 HC, July 27, Logansport, Comstock Oil & Gas, 489' FNL & 517' FEL, SEC 28-T12N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 1375' FEL, SEC 33-T12N-R16W, HA RA SU64.
DeSoto: 252393, HA RA SUJ; Adams 21-28-33 HC, July 30, Logansport, Comstock Oil & Gas, 1135' FSL & 2139' FWL, SEC 21-T12N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 2380' FEL, SEC 33-T12N-R16W, HA RA SUQQ & SU64.
DeSoto: 252394, HA RA SUJ; Adams 21-28-33 HC, July 30, Logansport, Comstock Oil & Gas, 1152' FSL & 2141' FWL, SEC 21-T12N-R16W. PBHL: 330' FSL & 3240' FEL, SEC 33-T12N-R16W, HA RA SUQQ & SU64.
Jackson: 252389, LCV RA SUQ; Beasley 9-21 HC, July 27, Vernon, Compass Energy Operating, 1496' FEL & 2310' FSL, SEC 9-T16N-R2W. PBHL: 650' FNL & 1803' FEL, SEC 21-T16N-R2W, LCV RA SUL & SUB.
LaSalle: 252390, Weyerhaeuser 5, July 29, Olla, Far West Development, 63' FSL & 293' FWL OF SW/4 OF SE/4 OF SEC 5-T9N-R2E.
LaSalle: 252391, Weyerhaeuser 6, July 29, Olla, Far West Development, 205' FSL & 469' FEL OF SW/4 OF SE/4 OF SEC 6-T9N-R2E.
Plaquemines: 252392, Buras Levee District D, July 29, West Bay, Hilcorp Energy, S 58 D 45' 26" E 16,480' FROM NGS MON. WEST BAY, TO LOCATION IN SECTION 19-T23S-R31E.
Weekly well info by parish
|Parish
|Preproduction
|Producing
|Total
Acadia
|0
|220
|220
|Evangeline
|0
|120
|120
|Iberia
|2
|71
|73
|Jefferson Davis
|2
|61
|63
|Lafayette
|0
|21
|21
|St. Landry
|0
|76
|76
|St. Martin
|3
|66
|69
|St. Mary
|1
|183
|184
|Vermilion
|7
|121
|128
