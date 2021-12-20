At A.J. and Vanessa Miller’s home on Antigua Drive, thousands have walked along Reindeer Lane on the way to Santa’s Workshop. They passed Santa’s Magical Mailbox where letters to Santa are dropped off.
On weekends, Santa and Mrs. Claus even welcome visitors.
The Millers have made a Christmas wonderland at their home for the last seven years and spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about its origins and more of the details behind the effort.
You can listen to their conversation here.
They began as a way to host a holiday party for Vanessa’s coworkers. They bought two 6-foot tall nutcrackers and a Christmas-themed sign, and A.J. donned a Santa suit for the party. When they saw up close the love the children had for Santa, “That was the spark that ignited the flame.”
The first time A.J. put on the Santa suit, a boy ran up to him, looked at him with his big brown eyes, and said, “Santa, I love you” and gave him the biggest hug ever.
“To see that look in the children’s eyes is what inspires me,” Vanessa said.
The effort has become a Field of Dreams effort for the Millers: “If you can dream it and believe it, it’s gonna happen,” she said.
She keeps a vision board in her head and works to make the experience better every year.
“If you can dream it, I’ll build it,” A.J. said.
The Millers get help from friends and neighbors who volunteer. Guests are greeted by parking elves who help direct traffic and elves who serve popcorn and hot cocoa on the weekends.