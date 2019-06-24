Discount retailer Fred's Inc. announced Friday it would close more stores, including Kentwood, Church Point and Eunice, in its third round of closings.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based company announced 49 more closures after weeks ago announcing 105 closure on top of its initial decision to close 159 stores. South Louisiana stores that shut down at the end of May were locations at 10710 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge; 228 W. La. 30, Gonzales; 2490 W. Congress St., Lafayette; 806 Veterans Drive, Carencro; 125 U.S. 51 N., Hammond; 1801 W. Main St., Franklin; and 1114 S. Main St., St. Martinville.
Friday's closure listing included eight in Louisiana, including locations in DeQuincy, Ferriday, Haynesville, Mansfield and Springhill.
That makes for 313 store closings, according to a USA Today report, which represents 56% of the company. Only 244 stores remain.
Pharmacies inside the closing stores will remain open, Fred's said in the statement.