The local Pizza Hut franchisee has opened a Sunset location and will add three or four more in the Lafayette area.
The chain held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for a location at 166 Oak Tree Plaza in Sunset, said Adam Diamond, CEO of Connecticut-based ADT Pizza, which operates 27 Pizza Hut locations in Acadiana and 200 locations across the country.
The company is also moving one of its Lafayette locations to another closer to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, Diamond said. Other locations will be announced three or four more locations in the area.
Pizza Hut has been one of the winners from the lockdowns during the pandemic. Parent company YUM Brands reported an 8% increase in same store sales at Pizza Hut locations in the U.S. during the fourth quarter, its best quarterly performance in 10 years.
After closing hundreds of locations nationwide in 2019, the company has shifted to a delivery/carryout concept, one that costs less and has higher returns, reports indicated.