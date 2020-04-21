Restaurant owners preparing to reopen after the coronavirus shutdown have lots of worries, including the possibility of losing employees who could make more money by not returning to work and collecting unemployment.
Randy Daniel, owner of La Pizzeria in Lafayette and president of the Lafayette chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association, said Tuesday those in the industry are preparing to reopen whenever Gov. John Bel Edwards makes the call to restart economic activity. Phase 1 of the reopening could come May 1, the first day after the shelter-in-place mandate lapses.
If it’s then, restaurant owners may begin the process of bringing back furloughed employees, which in Lafayette was about two-thirds of all restaurant employees, Daniel noted. How many will sit out to collect unemployment is unknown.
“I’ve tried to keep in touch with (my employees) as much as I can,” said Daniel, who furloughed about 20 employees and retained seven. “Most of them are ready to come back when we’re ready to have them. There’s a lot of concern right now. Lots of people are sitting here with lots of time on their hands worried about what can go wrong. I would expect and hope that I would have all 20 come back once we pull the trigger and get ready to go.”
In Louisiana, workers who were approved for unemployment pay were eligible for $600 per week from the federal government as part of the CARES Act along with a state benefit that maxes out at $247 per week. The increase will be available until July 31.
Some 18,912 unemployment claims were filed in Lafayette Parish between March 16 and April 10, part of the 42,695 filed in the nine-parish Acadiana region.
Employers may face a challenge trying to bring some of those back, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said during a Tuesday webinar on COVID-19’s effect on the tourism and hospitality industries.
“That’s what happens when you send people to Washington who haven’t owned a business,” Nungesser said. “How are you going to get those people back to work? That’s going to be a tough challenge. We said that from Day 1.”
The hotel industry could be in a similar situation. Hoteliers throughout Louisiana furloughed a majority of their workers as bookings and revenue plummeted. In Lafayette Parish, revenue dropped from $2.3 million the week of April 5-11, 2019 to $524,797 the same week in 2020, said Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Travel.
Whether or not hotel employees return to work has not been a top concern, he said.
“I haven’t heard that specifically,” Berthelot said. “It probably depends on the employee. A sales employee is probably making more than someone who is working in a different department. I’ve got to believe that people more often than not if they’re given a choice to go back will go back to work.”
When the economy reopens, the hospitality industry could have a significant bump in business, state officials said during Tuesday’s webinar. Events scheduled for later in the year could be a boost, and state officials are also telling event organizers to not cancel their event just yet as the state and country begins getting the economy back on track.
It would allow hotels like the DoubleTree by Hilton, one of Lafayette's three full-service hotels, to recover from its COVID-19 losses. General manager Jimmy Thackson noted his hotel has been forced to reduce its staff from 130 to 12 while the hotel’s ownership closed 18 of its 60 properties.
The hotel averages 20-30 room stays a night, and that’s been enough to keep the doors open.
“Hopefully around that May 1 date we get some of that transient in-state travel,” he said. “We’ve started to see a nice rebooking for August and beyond. We have a better backlog for August than we’ve ever had. I hope that continues. Those are meetings that have rebooked from here from the spring. We have received a few calls of 'We've had our meetings scheduled for New Orleans but we’d rather have it somewhere else.' We haven't booked anything on that.”
Nungesser’s office is focusing on in-state travel, or staycations, especially if the majority of the state opens before the New Orleans area opens. It has also reached out to national bike racing organizations, which “is a group that really wants to get back out there,” he said.
His staff has also reached out to singer Lauren Daigle, who will perform July 18 at the Cajundome in Lafayette and July 19 at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.
“I’m still optimistic we can get open in other areas of the state on the 1st,” Nungesser said. “We’ve worked with (Daigle) to promote tourism. We’ve reached out to say, ‘Look, if you cancel New Orleans, don’t cancel Lafayette yet.' We may still be able to have that show in July. I’m cautiously optimistic that the Lafayette region will do a lot better out of the box than the New Orleans region will."