The Lafayette-based accounting firm of Broussard Poché was one of three from Louisiana listed in Forbes magazine America’s Top Recommended Tax and Accounting Firms of 2020.
Forbes partnered with market research company Statista to identify 227 firms that that leading the way in tackling the complexities of the ever-changing U.S. tax laws head on. Most are full-service, offering tax and accounting, and some were recommended for both services.
Other Louisiana firms recognized were Heard, McElroy and Vestal of Shreveport and LaPorte of Metairie.
Founded in 1953 in Crowley, Broussard Poché move to Lafayette after 10 years and is known for their quality financial, litigation, benefits, and planning services.