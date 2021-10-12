A national polling firm will conduct a quality of life survey among Lafayette Parish residents starting soon

One Acadiana has commissioned the survey through Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, which will call Lafayette residents starting in mid-October to ask questions about quality of life, including economic conditions, job security, educational opportunities, cultural opportunities and safety.

One Acadiana officials are encouraging residents to answer the call, which could take about 15 minutes.

The survey is also part of the Vibrant Community Summit held in June. Quint Studer, a Pensacola, Florida-based businessman and philanthropist who was the keynote speaker during that event, will return Dec. 15 to discuss the results.

“This is a unique opportunity for Lafayette Parish residents to give their perspective on the place they call home,” One Acadiana’s President and CEO Troy Wayman said. “This baseline survey will collect objective data that will shed light on the community’s strengths and opportunities to improve. Then, going forward, the same survey will be conducted annually so we can track how we’re improving over time.”

Mason-Dixon aims to reach 625 respondents, which will provide results with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent. A wider geography than Lafayette Parish would have increased the margin of error too much for this survey, One Acadiana officials said, but it plans to work with leaders in other Acadiana parishes interested in a similar survey.

“Objective data helps your community challenge assumptions and make decisions based on facts,” Studer said. “When you diagnose before you treat, you can make sure you’re solving the right problems. Solutions can be costly, so you don’t want to make mistakes. It also gets people focused and creates a sense of urgency.”