Lafayette General Health will return to allowing visitors in only special circumstances as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge in Acadiana.
The system announced at 8 p.m. Thursday it will return to Total Visitor Restrictions, which means most visitors will be not be allowed and families should use alternate ways to communicate with hospitalized family members.
Only visitors allowed are parents of children in the NICU, spouses of women in labor or end-of-life patients or patients with cognitive or physical impairments. Those visitors must wear a mask be asymptomatic.
“We continue to monitor the risk of COVID-19 closely and will adjust visitor restrictions as necessary,” LGH officials said in the announcement. “We appreciate your help in keeping our patients and employees safe.”