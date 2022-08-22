Kip and Carolyn Schumacher, the two founders of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, often stress it’s the small gestures that can have the biggest impact.
The foundation recently organized an effort to send thank you notes to 4,350 Lafayette Parish public school staff members as a way to show students, teachers, principals and the superintendent that people care. Kip Schumacher and Erica Ray with Love Our Schools talked with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about that effort and the upcoming Love Our Schools Home Giveway fundraiser that will raise money for public education in Lafayette Parish.
You can listen to their conversation here.
“Small things such as a thank you note made the biggest difference,” Ray said. “We took a model from Arizona called School Connect that had a community and family engagement model, that was principal-centric, and we teamed up with non-profits, businesses, faith-based organizations, parents, and students.”
Love Our Schools is selling $25 tickets for the chance to win a new home valued at $330,000 to be built and donated by Manuel Builders in Couret Farms. The drawing will be held on Sept. 21 with the deadline to purchase tickets being Sept. 18.
A portion of the proceeds will be given directly to each school within the Lafayette Parish to address a specific area of need, while the remainder will be used for future Love Our Schools initiatives.
Schumacher has led causes to help in the past, including gathering faith groups after Hurricane Laura to help people in Lake Charles with recovery. The group remains organized and active in that area, he said.
“Big things are great, but it starts with the small things and cultural engagement to sustain a movement,” he said. “They are stronger together with one powerful voice. People coming together at the table is the name of the game.”