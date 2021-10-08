Stuller has begun an expansion project that will result in 100 new jobs at the Lafayette facility.
The Lafayette company, which is North America’s largest fine jewelry manufacturer, began last month on the project that will increase capacity and efficiency to support an increased demand, according to documents filed with the Louisiana Economic Development office.
The $5 million expansion, which documents show began last month and will last until the end of next year, will mean $2.5 million in additional payroll and bring the total employment to 1,415, documents show. The additions include mills, lathes, smart wax production system, 3D printers, laser welders, engravers, casters and automated robotic diamond pickers.
The company has has filed an advance with the state’s Enterprise Zone program, which offers companies a tax credit of either $3,500 one-time or $1,000 for each new job in addition to a rebate of state sales and use taxes on materials or 1.5% refundable investment tax credit on the total value of the capital investment.
A company official did not respond to multiple emails this week regarding the matter.
Stuller president Danny Clark wrote in an August blog the company has faced challenges and obstacles this year and in 2020 that “seem never-ending at times.” Company officials opted not to attend the industry’s annual trade show event, JCK, in Las Vegas due to the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.
He also noted the company added additional staff to “all service areas earlier than ever” to meet demands in manufacturing, customer care and distribution.
The company held a job fair back in April in an attempt to hire 200 more employees as it continued its recovery from a challenging 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, which included a layoff of an undisclosed amount of employees. It now has several job ads listed on an online job board, including positions for a stone setting plating tech, jobs in returns and a talent and acquisition development manager.
The company was approved early last year for an Industrial Tax Exemption by the Lafayette city and parish councils, a move that saved the company $44,241 in property taxes to Lafayette Consolidated Government, earlier reports indicated. The tax break was for $7 million in capital additions made in 2018.
Stuller was named the top large employer of the year in Louisiana by Forbes last year.
Staff Writer Kristen Mosbrucker contributed to this report.