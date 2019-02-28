The owners of a Lafayette restaurant that will soon open on Ambassador Caffery Parkway says they will change the name after a chain restaurant with a similar name filed a trademark complaint in federal court.
Kayla and Chris Torry, who were close to opening Native Wing Co. at 2424 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, will change the name of the restaurant after Arizona-based Native Grill & Wings objected to the name.
Kayla Torry said Thursday the restaurant’s new name will be announced March 8.
“We just have to change the name on the building,” she said. “It’s not a big deal. If they want to protect their franchisees, that’s fine. We’ve already got another name in the works, and everything is being recreated.”
Native Grill & Wings, which has 32 locations nationwide, filed the motion Feb. 25 citing trademark infringement. In the complaint, it stated filed a document with the state to reserve the name “Native Wing Company LLC.”
The company claimed the name would cause confusion among consumers, especially since it is targeting Louisiana as possible sites for expansion.
Native Wing Co. is going into the former Hardee’s restaurant, which closed last fall.