Stephen Barnes, the founding director of the Kathleen Babineaux Blanco Public Policy Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, is the newest member of the state’s income forecasting panel.

Barnes’ appointment to the Louisiana Revenue Estimating Conference was announced Wednesday, UL officials announced. Other committee members include the governor, Senate President and House Speaker, and the panel determines multiyear income projections used to create the state budget.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Barnes is only the second person to hold the independent economist slot on the committee since its inception in 1987. He replaces LSU economics professor Jim Richardson, who announced his retirement last year.

Other finalists for the position were: Gary Wagner, Acadiana business economist with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's Moody College of Business; and Gregory B. Upton Jr., who analyzes economic policy issues in the energy industry at the LSU Center for Energy Studies.

Barnes joined LSU’s Department of Economics in 2009 and was director of the university’s Economics and Policy Research Group. In August he became director of the Blanco Centerm, which houses Blanco’s gubernatorial papers, and contributes interdisciplinary, independent research to a host of public policy areas.