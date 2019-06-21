The Wurst Biergarten Public Market may be a pop up public market right now, but organizers are hoping it can become a food hall akin to the St. Roch Market in New Orleans.

Robert Guercio, CEO of the Wurst Biergarten, said he was inspired to take the old market it held during events in a new direction after going to an educational seminar in New Orleans with former Downtown Development Authority CEO Nathan Norris. They went to the St. Roch Market when it had just been renovated, and he then traveled to Seattle to visit Pike's Place Market and then France and Italy to see their historic public markets.

"It was just an amazing experience to walk into these places and experience all the sights and sounds and smells and tastes and everything," Guercio said. "So when I took over as CEO in August of last year, I decided to start working toward rebranding out market from a thriving farmer's market into a public market where we can kind of plant our flag and say 'We're here for tourism, for vendors of all walks of life and to bring a real public market to Lafayette."

The new public market allows vendors to sell for free except during Artwalk and other special events. He says they have spent over $5,000 so far on advertising the market to local, regional and international tourism and believes that it can become a major tourist attraction and revenue generator.

His overall goal is to take it from a popup market that operates outdoors on weekends to a full time food hall and public market.

"We have shopping malls, but in France and Italy they have public markets," he said. "Other cities like Seattle have them as well, and they drive people and tourists there. Malls are becoming passé, and people want that human to human interface and eclectic experience that public markets and food halls can offer. Once we get a food hall downtown, we're well on our way to generating thousands in tourism every month."

The market has also become a mini-business incubator where the vendors can work together with the biergarten to teach the skills needed to succeed, such as effective social media practices, setting up a PayPal account and how to turn your passion into a career. It has also been used by local charities and non profits like AOC and Scenic Lafayette for "market takeover" events or small festivals.

"We're not just saying people can just sell their stuff here," he said. "We're also educating these vendors and their educating each other. The market is a dynamic force of nature comprised of people who are passionate about what they do, so they can do that for a living."