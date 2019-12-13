Lafayette-based LogoJET will open a regional service center in South America in a response to its recent growth in that market, officials announced this morning.

LogoJET, which specializes in light industrial inkjet printing equipment, will open an office in Bogota, Columbia, in city's Centro Empresarial Colpatria to serve as the hub for sales and service.

“South America is a tremendous growth market for customization and personalization solutions,” said Susan Cox, LogoJET founder and CEO. “Bogota provides an exceptional business climate for launching our new regional center.”

Daniel Tobon was named director of technical solutions and will manage the Bogota office. He has more than 20 years in the industry and began with LogoJET as a technical support representative before being named technical specialist.

“We are thrilled about our new South American headquarters and promoting Daniel Tobon to the position of Director of Technical Solutions,” said Lon Riley, LogoJET vice president and COO. “In this role, he is a key member of the management team and responsible for our entire service delivery operation.”