Ceci O’Keefe Neustrom never pictured herself as an artist.
Growing up as an older daughter in a family of 13 children in Mississippi, Neustrom was a nurturer who took care of things. Art, she told Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, was never a part of my life. It wasn’t until she took art lessons, which were a gift from her husband, at the age of 55 that her talent was discovered, and she has produced oil portraits of local people and other projects.
Neustrom unveiled two portraits representing the Bergeron and Trahan families at the Hilliard Art Museum on Friday.
You can listen to Neustrom’s story here.
Even though she initially thought she would fail as an artist, she became a resident artist at the renowned Art Studio League in New York. She enjoyed the experience of creating.
“It felt to me like a miracle that I could do this,” she said. “I didn’t believe that I could do this.”
She has done portraits of present-day descendants of Acadian settlers who arrived in south Louisiana in the mid-1700s. Dubbed the “Acadian Heritage Series,” her work showcases the Babineaux, Breaux, Broussard, Comeaux, Guidry, Hebert, LeBlanc and Prejean families.
“I really wish that everyone could experience the joy of art,” she said. “I never dreamed that art would influence me and challenge me in the way it has. I wish I had experienced this younger in life. But, on the other hand, I think God’s timing was perfect for me.”