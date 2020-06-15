Lafayette developer Bryan McLain opened Market Eatz on Feb. 20, nearly 20 years after closing his first restaurant.
McLain felt good about his new fast-casual concept, which is located in the McLain MarketPlace shopping center on E. Broussard Road near Kaliste Saloom Road.
Within weeks of opening, however, Louisiana restaurants had to close their dining rooms to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. Market Eatz was so new that it wasn't even on delivery platforms and didn't have a large customer base yet.
Sales dropped by 80% in mid-March after Market Eatz transitioned to takeout. It easily could have been the end for the new restaurant.
"It was scary," McLain said. "It was a shock to the system because we quickly had to improvise, adapt and overcome, but that's when the story gets amazing."
As a builder and developer, McLain has a lot of contacts in Acadiana. His friends and clients pulled together to infuse his restaurant with steady business through a contract to feed the National Guard and healthcare workers as COVID-19 testing and hospitalizations quickly ramped up in April.
When Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that restaurants could serve customers outside, McLain and his sons built an outdoor deck in a week to increase outdoor seating capacity at Market Eatz. They started hosting farmers markets outside of the restaurant on Saturdays to bring more people in.
Business boomed as the restaurant's dining room reopened at 25% and later 50% seating capacity.
"We're realizing our kitchen is not large enough to handle what we're doing right now. We don't have enough room to prep," McLain said. "Literally, our whole goal for the first year of business was to average $5,000 a day in sales. Last week, we were averaging $6,000 a day. It's crazy."
After the shutdown in mid-March, McLain initially had to furlough a handful of employees who worked in the restaurant. He's been able to bring back his entire staff and add a few more employees with help from the federal Paycheck Protection Program.
Market Eatz serves an eclectic menu of burgers, sandwiches, tacos and bowls — many of which are the creations McLain made for his children growing up.
The Matty, which is named for his son, Matthew, was the result of a late-night craving after a Saints game. McLain went to Rouses in New Orleans to gather ingredients for the creation, which features butter garlic shrimp, spicy mayo, slaw, candied jalapeno and Zapp's chips on a toasted ciabatta roll with lots of napkins.
"They ate it and they were all like, 'Oh my goodness. You need to trademark this thing,'" McLain said.
"And that's when we knew he needed to open a restaurant," chimed in another one of McLain's sons, Brandon McLain, an assistant manager at Market Eatz.
Brandon McLain, 28, said he's not surprised that people are flocking to the restaurant.
"We've been raving about his food since I could talk," he said. "Everyone is catching on and taking to the flavors we've been raving over for years. His mind just works differently in the kitchen."
Bryan McLain opened his first restaurant, Louisiana Market, on Doucet Road in the late 1990s. He thinks the concept, which focused on gourmet foods to-go, was a little ahead of its time.
Although Market Eatz has a different menu, there are a few off-menu items from his original restaurant that can be ordered at the new one. Crowd favorites include chicken salad, pasta salad and sweet potato crunch.
Bryan McLain learned his way around the kitchen from his father. The restaurant's sweet potato crunch is a family recipe.
Beginning July 12, Market Eatz will also offer Sunday brunch service with options such as a crispy chicken thigh biscuit with candied jalapenos and hot honey and Bam Bam tacos with fried shrimp, shredded lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, candied jalapenos and cotija cheese.
The Bam Bam tacos, which are also featured on the lunch and dinner menu, are named for Brandon McLain.
"I was very destructive as a child," Brandon McLain said with a laugh. "I'm not anymore. Dad trusts me here now."
"That's the actual best-selling, No. 1 item," Bryan McLain said. "We sell more Bam Bam shrimp tacos than anything."
Market Eatz is located at 819 E. Broussard Road. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Beginning July 12, the restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday for brunch. Learn more by visiting facebook.com/MarketEatz or calling 337-565-3289.