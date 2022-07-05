Ken Stickney with the Acadiana Advocate spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette to share his career as a journalist and his recent battle with prostate cancer.
You can listen to their conversation here.
A native New Englander who grew up near Boston, Stickney moved to the Deep South more than 40 years ago to complete his education and ended up staying. He joined his brother on a trip to New Orleans one holiday and became enthralled with our region. He ended up studying philosophy at Spring Hill College in Alabama.
He has since spent 42 years in the newspaper business, almost all of it in the Deep South or in Gulf Coast states, and has held almost every newsroom position from reporter to editor. He has worked in Monroe, Lake Charles, and Lafayette since 1999.
Stickney’s focus has always been on how the news he’s reporting affects the people involved and their neighborhoods, as well as who they were. He recalled when the legendary Alabama coach, Bear Bryant, died in 1982 and he was asked to cover the burial. Longtime quarterback Joe Namath was at the burial ceremony.
In 2015, Ken began a health journey that led to prostate cancer surgery in May. The initial prognosis, he said, hit him like a “ton of bricks.” He is now on the mend one-month post-surgery, feeling good even though recovery has been tough.
“I want to be there when my grandkids, with my granddaughter at her wedding, stepping on her toes when I’m dancing with her at her wedding,” he said.