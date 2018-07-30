MidSouth Bancorp Inc. reported a second-quarter net loss Monday of $1.5 million, tied primarily to its efforts to remedy problems that saw it labeled by federal regulators in mid-2017 as a "troubled bank."
The loss was down significantly from a $6.2 million loss posted in second-quarter 2017.
MidSouth President and CEO Jim McLemore noted the company had previously said it expected 2018 to be a heavy year for costs to remediate issues in its 2017 written agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
"This continues to be the case as we incurred over $5 million of expenses in the second quarter. As a result of these costs, we reported a loss for the quarter of $1.5 million. Excluding these expenses, the after-tax operating earnings of the bank would have been $2.6 million,” McLemore said.
The bank said its most recent report reflects after-tax charges of $4.2 million for regulatory remediation costs and $15,000 for costs associated with a bulk loan sale.
Those costs compare to first-quarter figures that had included after-tax charges of $761,000 from the bulk loan sale, $3.1 million for regulatory remediation costs and $115,000 related to branch closures during the quarter.
Excluding non-operating expenses, earnings for second-quarter 2018 were 16 cents per share, compared to 21 cents per share in the first quarter and a loss in second-quarter 2017 of 38 cents per share.
McLemore said the bank's path to increasing value means reducing risk, becoming more efficient and becoming a more focused commercial banking franchise.
He said the bank reduced its number of branches by 25 percent over the last year, reflecting a pattern within the banking industry. He said the bank reallocated $2 million of annual operating costs from these branches to remediation investments to improve the bank's value.