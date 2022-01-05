Waitr will partner with several delivery-only restaurants through a Florida-based company that specializes in restaurants that do not have brick-and-mortar locations.
The company announced its partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts, the world’s largest virtual dining restaurant group that features brands such as MrBeast Burger, Mariah’s Cookies, Wing Squad, Barstool Bites, Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Kitchen, Buddy V’s Cake Slice and others.
Waitr customers will soon see dozens of these new and unique brands and menus on the app.
The partnership also includes a referral agreement designed to spark new business for Waitr’s existing partner restaurants in which Waitr would initiate discussions with the restaurants to create new delivery-only kitchen options for customers by using Virtual Dining Concepts.