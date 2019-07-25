vangeline Maid bread is celebrating 100 years in August.
While the bakery's location, name and ownership have changed over time, the classic bread has long been a staple in Acadiana.
Evangeline Maid bread is still baked in Lafayette and distributed to retailers from the Sabine River east to the Mississippi River and from the Gulf of Mexico north to Marksville.
The enriched white bread is made at a bakery at the corner of St. John and Simcoe streets in Lafayette.
Evangeline Maid's massive operation by the numbers:
- 130,000: loaves baked per day
- 100,000: pounds of flour used per day
- 2,000: loaves baked at a time
- 600: pounds of yeast used per day
- 300: pounds of flour sifted per minute
- 8: hours to make a loaf from start to finish
Here's a look at how a humble home delivery service in Youngsville evolved into the iconic brand Acadiana knows and loves.