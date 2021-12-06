Something Borrowed Blooms will hold a grand opening for its warehouse expansion at 4-6 p.m. Thursday at its location at 102 Max Drive.

Their Lafayette-based rent-and-return floral boutique, which offers silk centerpieces and bouquets at a much cheaper option than real flowers, will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with a cocktail hour and a message from co-founders Lauren Bercier and Laken Swan. The two cousins started the company in 2015.

Work began earlier this year on expanding the warehouse from 4,000 square feet to 15,000 due to the company’s growth in sales. It has doubled its number of employees to 28.

"We founded Something Borrowed Blooms on the foundation of cost savings, offering our couples savings upwards of 70% compared to fresh flowers,” Bercier said. “In doing so, we've created a business model that's truly unique and that’s resonating with modern couples in more ways than one. Our warehouse expansion will allow us to continue to provide value to the industry at rapid scale.”