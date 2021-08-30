Hotels are full in cities along the Interstate 10 and I-49 corridors for miles, travel websites show.
If you’re looking to book a hotel room after Hurricane Ida ripped through southeast Louisiana on Sunday night, you’ll have to keep driving to either Sulphur or Alexandria, according to booking websites.
No rooms are available in Lafayette area. You’ll have to get off the highways and drive a ways to find one. At the Hotel Cazan in Mamou — about a 30-minute drive from I-49 — the historic, 16-room boutique hotel has rooms available. It might be the closest place to find lodging in Lafayette as of Monday morning.
The hotel was full over the weekend with people from Houma and Thibodaux, manager Gail Peacock said. The demand was so high they were overbooked — more than one reservations were booked for only one room — which created a stressful situation for all involved.
“I’m not a happy camper about them sending me three people for one room,” Peacock said. “They weren’t too happy. After all this commotion I called and told them to refund all their money. I told them some of these people are cussing me out. They’ve done that to all the hotels. There are no hotel (rooms) and everybody is overbooking.”
Hotels in Alexandria have a small number of rooms available, travel sites indicated Monday morning. Rooms along the I-10 corridor were unavailable in Lake Charles, but some were available in Sulphur. Rooms were also available in Kinder, about a 30-minute drive north of I-10.