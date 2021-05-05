Thanks to a growing customer demand, Acadia Parish-based JT Meleck Distillers has hired a director of sales.
Frugé Farms, which spun off the distillery about three years ago as a way to utilize its excess rice, named Damon Trahan to the position. The company’s rice vodka has earned national attention and a growing fan base.
“The demand for JT Meleck is steadily increasing — fortunately, we’ve got plenty of rice to keep making more,” said Michael Frugé, founder and CEO of JT Meleck Distillers. “We are pleased that Damon Trahan is joining the JT Meleck movement as our director of sales. His deep background in spirits and sales, plus his understanding of Louisiana, who we are and why we do what we do, make him a perfect fit for our operation.”
The vodka earned the triple crown of awards in the American Distillery Institute’s 2020 competition, the oldest and the largest competition dedicated to craft spirits in the world — JT Meleck earned the Double Gold Medal, Best of Category and Best in Class.
Frugé anticipates launching sales of whiskey next year and the bourbon in 2024.