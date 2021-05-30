The machines are lined up in stations about a dozen or so feet apart inside the Completeful’s building on the north side of Lafayette. One does embroidery. Another does laser engraving on wood products. The metal sign-maker, too, is a sight to behold.

It can get hot back there, and for good reason. All those machines require electricity, too much for the building to handle while also keeping it cool back there. It has only 1,200-amp service, which has led to a couple of blown transformers outside the building.

“We’re not busy right now, and it’s almost completely full back there,” founder and CEO Josh Goree said. “If we get real busy, we’ve stacked stuff to the roof and it’s basically a maze in there to figure out where you need to go. When I first saw the inside of this (building), I thought this would last us for a while. We were going to put everything in this building, but we started growing so fast, that it just never happened.”

Completeful, a drop shipment fulfillment company that is actually spread out over three buildings in Lafayette, will consolidate operations into the old Walmart Supercenter, 1229 NW Evangeline Thruway, possibly in July. Goree and investors got Walmart to agree on a $3 million price tag for the 228,569-square-foot building that has been empty for two years and listed at $5.75 million.

The deal's announcement two weeks ago was celebrated by economic development officials and elected officials on the city’s majority Black north side for the anticipated jobs and a desperately needed economic spark it could bring, but it’s also big news for the company that has grown incredibly quickly while still flying a bit under the radar in Acadiana.

The company has grown 200-300% each year. During Christmas seasons it’s not unusual for Goree and staffers to sleep in the buildings instead of their own homes. Sales during Christmas 2019, he noted, exploded to the point it created operational nightmares for the staff.

Justin Martin, who met Goree when the two did track and field at Louisiana Tech, is a seller with a couple of online businesses, one that sells metal address signs and another that specializes in personalized wedding items. The wedding items store, housed on Etsy, has done $190,000 in the two years he’s been with Completeful.

Between all of his accounts, he said he’s taken half a million orders in his two years with Completeful.

“I’m somebody who had never heard of e-commerce before talking with Josh a couple of years ago,” said Martin, a Ruston resident who did marketing for 10 years before switching. “He started having success with this five or six years ago. I got to chatting with him and said I’m willing to learn if you show me the ropes.

“I work from my laptop whenever I want where I want. I like to travel. Anywhere my laptop is, I can work my business. That’s one of the awesome things about Completeful and drop shipping.”

Drop shipping continues to grow in popularity among sellers nationwide as e-commerce industry continues to grow. A NerdWallet report indicated 33% of e-commerce stores use drop shipping as a fulfillment method, and number that is expected to grow as e-commerce is growing at about 17% each year.

Drop shipping has its pros and cons. For a business owner, drop shipping is an inexpensive way to get established. There’s no overhead or warehouse, and you work directly with the manufacturer to create a product and have it shipped it to the customer. A seller can focus more on product creation.

The downside? It’s become so popular, NerdWallet noted, that the field of sellers can be crowded, and competition can lead to lower pricing and ultimately smaller profits. Sellers are also at the mercy of the manufacturer but are the ones who have to answer to the customer.

Tatiana Tichy, who started her Etsy business, Unique and Yours Gifts, in 2016 and now does about $100,000 in sales each month, said it’s something you have to continue improving. She left nursing to focus on the business full time, and now she has an assistant who handles customer service.

“It’s definitely like a baby you need to nurture,” Tichy said. “Just being consistent is the biggest thing, consistently uploading products and just nurturing the store. I just think in-person shopping is becoming obsolete. Amazon is huge. People want to order something and have it come to them instead of going look for it.”

Completeful has about 1,000 sellers, Goree noted, with about 90% consisting of small operations of maybe one or a couple people. It’s the remainder that are the mass distributors, including one major “huge seller” Goree referenced but did not identify. The hot items come in waves, including the barbecue sets right now with Father’s Day approaching, but wood décor is a consistently popular item, along with wedding items, welcome signs and other personalized items.

“I’m blown away at how successful and how fast the business has grown, but I’ve never doubted for a minute I would be successful at this business,” Martin said. “I’ve known Josh for the last 12 years. Everything I’ve seen him do he’s been successful at. He just puts other people first. He’s always looking to help those around him, even before himself, which is very rare. It’s just really something special to be part of a company growing this fast.”

The move into the Walmart building, meanwhile, will give the company more capacity and the ability to consolidate operations. Current plans are to utilize 150,000 square feet of the building and possibly least out the remaining space.

“We’re just limited to space and power,” Goree said. “The growth has been each time we get into a facility that has more space and more power and more capacity, immediately we go to that capacity. If we fill that (Walmart building) up or when we fill that up, the next step would be to put satellite locations in like Nevada or St. Louis to save on shipping. It would save the seller a lot of money and allow them to make more money.”

The move will also mean more jobs. Completeful currently employs 100 and announced an immediate plans to hire another 100, but Goree noted it’s not unrealistic to believe that number could reach 500 0ne day. Employees will start out at $12 an hour.

The jobs and the activity could be the start of something big on the north side, an economic investment that section of Lafayette has not seen in possibly decades.

“(It's) like I told someone the other day — by getting them in there, it’s kind of like a mint tree,” City Councilman A.B. Rubin said. “You ever planted a mint tree? Once you plant it, it spreads. But putting that (company) right there, we’re hoping that it takes off like a mint tree where other business owners will want to do something. That’s our hopes and prayers.”