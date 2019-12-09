The former operator of the Acadiana Mall has filed a lien against the current owner after alleging over $30,000 in bills have not been paid in connection with the H&M store opening.

Spinoso Management Group, which managed the mall while it went into foreclosure under previous owner CBL & Associates, claims in documents filed Wednesday in the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court that it entered into an agreement with its current owners, New York-based Namdar Realty Group, for $30,195 in services.

Work was for “managing and supervising the construction and/or renovation” of the building for 16,000-square-foot H&M, which opened Nov. 21 after months of construction work.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Of that previous total, $22,981 is past due, Spinoso officials alleged, while the remainder was due Thursday. The company is also seeking interest on the outstanding balance.

H&M and Spinoso agreed on Dec. 31 to a seven-year lease with seven two-year options to extend it, according to court records.

+6 Acadiana Mall changes ownership amid struggling retail industry Lafayette resident Erica Floyd-Williams shops at the Acadiana Mall at least three times a week.

Namdar Realty Group bought the Acadiana Mall in January and owns and manages more than 40 million square feet of commercial real estate at properties nationwide. It has been cited in several media reports and a tenant lawsuits for failing to maintain its property.

The company has made a business model of buying low-performing properties and squeezing money out of them, according to a Reuters report.