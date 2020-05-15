Work on a 164-unit luxury apartment complex in Youngsville should be complete early next year.

Baton Rouge-based Amesbury Companies, which has built two similar developments in the Baton Rouge area and three in Texas, broke ground recently on the project, Sugar Mill Villas, at 1931 Chemin Metairie Road. The 6-1/2-acre development will be near Sugar Mill Pond and offer one-, two- and three-bedroom units and other amenities.

Leasing will begin in the spring.

“It’s going to be similar to our other projects like we’ve done in Baton Rouge and Prairieville,” company owner and president Robert Peek said. “We like that community. We think we’re bringing something to Youngsville that’s not currently there and filling a need, especially with the schools in Youngsville. We’re trying to target the families and the businesses associated with the schools.”

The development will add more options to the housing market in Youngsville, Mayor Ken Ritter said. It will be located next to the Waterview at Sugar Mill Pond, a similar style development “that’s doing quite well,” he said and in a prominent location near the Youngsville Sports Complex.

Online searches indicate the growing city has currently only three large-scale multi-family developments. Home sale data from 2019 show just over one out of every three homes sold in Lafayette Parish were in the Youngsville area.

“It’s no secret we’ve had a lot of growth in single family residences in Youngsville,” Ritter said. “We’re starting to see more variety in our housing market. We recently had a 70-townhome development in the Metairie Center, which is a unique product for our city. It’s exciting for me because its’ given us more variety in the market. This kind of helps us become a more well-rounded community.”

The development will feature an upscale workout facility, a business center, a resort style swimming pool, detached garages and a pet recreation area. Each until will have nine-foot ceilings, gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and other amenities.

Developers and city officials had been in talks about this project for months. Developers were issued a $21.7 million building contract in early March.

Peek did not disclose rental rates but noted they would be competitive and affordable “for a project of this caliber.”

“You look at the whole area, and Lafayette as a whole is not performing as well as the Youngsville submarket is,” he said. “There’s a definite demand and high occupancy in apartments. The apartments they do have are all occupied.”