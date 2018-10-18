McIlhenny Co. has has become a worldwide phenomenon over the last 150 years because it's stayed true to its original flavor of Tabasco, executive vice president Harold Osborn told an audience at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Thursday night.
Osborn, great-great-grandson of founder Edmund McIlhenny, cited two of the key factors behind that success: the traditional formula and keeping the family so heavily involved in the process. The company has stuck to making great tasting sauces that make food better.
"Only family members and the CEO are allowed to pick the seeds we send to Latin America to be grown and somewhere along the line in the production process a family member has inspected every batch," said Osborn, who was speaking as part of Louisiana Impact Series at UL's Moody College of Business.
"But that sense of family extends to the employees. There are people who have worked for us for five or six generations. We're not just a family-run company. We're a family."
The company has had strong leadership of past CEOs and marketing success. This year Tabasco launched a Scorpion sauce, the hottest sauce the company has made, and the sauce sold out online in less than a day.
"We didn't come out with a new flavor until the early 1990s," Osborn said. "Back in the 1800s, we tried other things like canning seafood, which almost bankrupted the company, but the key to our success is sticking to our niche.
"We make hot sauces. We flavor your food and we make it taste better, and that's what's important. We're not getting out there and making Band-Aids. We're sticking to what we know and staying laser-focused, but adapting to changes in the market."
Osborn also noted the company's international success, from the early days when it was a favorite for British soldiers and how it rapidly spread across Europe to its inclusion in packaged meals for troops and its devoted fans in Japan and other countries around the world.
Tabasco has also become synonymous with adventurers and explorers, he said. He pointed to pictures of bottles on Mount Everest, the International Space Station, in King Tut's tomb at a dinner after its discovery and the spread of it along with military troops as they deployed around the world.
"Tabasco can take bad food and remind you of home," he said. "When you're out in the wilderness and exploring, the food generally isn't that great, but Tabasco can make it taste better. We don't really own the brand anymore. The consumer owns it and has decided what it is. We know we can provide a high quality product and let them decide. That's the key to keeping the brand strong."