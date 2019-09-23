The former Vermilion Country Club in Abbeville will reopen as the Southern Oaks Country Club with an 18-hole public golf course this fall, owner Rhett Hebert said Monday morning.

The rebranded facility, located at 10924 Veterans Memorial Drive, will reopen after it closed in 2017 after 88 years in business. Southern Oaks will feature a pro shop, swimming pool, short-order food options and alcoholic beverages, including the Southern Oaks cocktail. It will also have spaces available to rent for events.

“Our team has been hard at work rebuilding this golf course over the last year to create an atmosphere that is family-friendly and fun,” said Rhett Hebert, Owner of Southern Oaks Country Club. “However, this course has a lot of history and memories that go along with it. We wanted to make sure to preserve these elements when making the new changes that we have made.”

Southern Oaks Country Club is accepting membership applications. The price for a single membership will be $155 and $199 for a family membership, which both include a cart plan, and $35 on Tuesday through Thursday and $45 on Friday through Sunday for nonmembers. It will also offer a driving range membership for $20 a month and a business membership.

“Involvement in this project has been a wonderful opportunity," said Blane Lindsley, Southern Oaks general manager and golf pro. "With more than 20 years of first-hand knowledge of the golf industry, I’m proud to say our course will offer a uniquely incredible experience that Acadiana has yet to see. We want to offer an escape from reality where people of all ages can relax, enjoy life, and have fun.”