Steven Hebert with Billeaud Companies will lead One Acadiana in 2021 as the 2021 board chairman as part of the organization’s officers and board members for the new year.
Other officers include Iva Lee Clement with SCP-Health as 2021 immediate past chair, Charles Fenstermaker with FENSTERMAKER as chairman-elect, Zachary McNeal with Hancock Whitney Bank as treasurer and Jerry Prejean with IberiaBank as secretary.
Hebert initially took over as chair last year after former chair Natalie Harder, former chancellor of South Louisiana Community College, left for a job in South Carolina.
“One Acadiana remains committed to strengthening the economic base of the nine-parish region,” Hebert said. “Our goals are to attract and retain high-paying jobs, ensure regional infrastructure investments, strengthen Acadiana’s workforce and attract skilled talent, enhance Acadiana’s quality of place and business environment and connect and support businesses locally and regionally.”
Those elected as three-year directors include:
- Stuart Billeaud, J.B. Mouton
- Claudia Jenkins, Cabot Corporation
- Jennifer Korner, DoubleTree by Hilton Lafayette
- Randy McCormick, A-Plus Glass
- Bryan Simon, Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau Federation & Simon Farms LLC
- Steve Williams, Omega Protein
- Heather Trosclair, IDI Workspaces
Four were named to one-year appointments:
- Michele Ezell, Tsunami Sushi
- John Tommasini, Jet Coffee
- Corey Jack, Jack & Associates LLC
- Flo Meadows, NAI Latter & Blum
Ex officio members include:
- Roddy Bergeron, The 705
- Evan Boudreaux, St. Mary Parish Economic Development
- Taniecea Mallery, Leadership Institute of Acadiana