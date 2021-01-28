Steven Hebert with Billeaud Companies will lead One Acadiana in 2021 as the 2021 board chairman as part of the organization’s officers and board members for the new year.

Other officers include Iva Lee Clement with SCP-Health as 2021 immediate past chair, Charles Fenstermaker with FENSTERMAKER as chairman-elect, Zachary McNeal with Hancock Whitney Bank as treasurer and Jerry Prejean with IberiaBank as secretary.

Hebert initially took over as chair last year after former chair Natalie Harder, former chancellor of South Louisiana Community College, left for a job in South Carolina.

“One Acadiana remains committed to strengthening the economic base of the nine-parish region,” Hebert said. “Our goals are to attract and retain high-paying jobs, ensure regional infrastructure investments, strengthen Acadiana’s workforce and attract skilled talent, enhance Acadiana’s quality of place and business environment and connect and support businesses locally and regionally.”

Those elected as three-year directors include:

Stuart Billeaud, J.B. Mouton

Claudia Jenkins, Cabot Corporation

Jennifer Korner, DoubleTree by Hilton Lafayette

Randy McCormick, A-Plus Glass

Bryan Simon, Vermilion Parish Farm Bureau Federation & Simon Farms LLC

Steve Williams, Omega Protein

Heather Trosclair, IDI Workspaces

Four were named to one-year appointments:

Michele Ezell, Tsunami Sushi

John Tommasini, Jet Coffee

Corey Jack, Jack & Associates LLC

Flo Meadows, NAI Latter & Blum

Ex officio members include: