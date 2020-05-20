It's been nearly five years since World of Beer first announced it would be opening a location in the Ambassador Town Center complex anchored by Costco.
After years of delays, construction is underway at the location at 111 Old Camp Road, Suite 100, near Half Shell Oyster House.
"The space was originally designed for them," said Ryan Pecot, an executive at Sterling Properties, the developer of Ambassador Town Center. "They had signed their lease before we even started construction. This is really their space."
World of Beer is expected to open in August, Pecot said.
Construction finally started on the strip mall location in March, halting for a few weeks due to quarantine requirements at the Texas-Louisiana border because of the novel coronavirus. It's since picked back up.
Pecot said it's taken years to sort out ownership issues for the World of Beer location, which transitioned from corporate-run to franchise-operated before reverting back to a corporate location.
World of Beer has actually been paying rent for the space since the strip mall was constructed in 2015.
"We didn't like it being empty, but it's better than them not paying," Pecot said. "We always wanted them open and wanted to help them out however we could. They've been great tenants for the center and for the city."
World of Beer has more than 70 locations across the country but currently doesn't operate any in Louisiana, according to the website.
The Florida-based chain opened a Metairie location in 2014 and a New Orleans location in 2015, but both have since shuttered, the first in 2016 and the latter in 2019.
World of Beer is known for its expansive beer selection, which includes dozens on draft and hundreds in bottles and cans. The location is also expected to serve local beers from Parish Brewing in Broussard and Bayou Teche Brewing in Arnaudville.
The restaurant serves a full-service, bar-themed menu with everything from flatbreads and salads to burgers and wings.
"We're looking forward to it," Pecot said. "We're excited."