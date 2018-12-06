The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra has two events scheduled for the holidays: Deck the Halls, a self-guided Christmas Home Tour on Sunday, and Celebrating Christmas, which will feature the Lost Bayou Ramblers and Lafayette High School chorus on Dec. 13 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center, 1373 College Road.

Dana Baker and Rachael Sudul of ASO visited recently with Jan Swift, host of Discover Lafayette, about the organization's mission. You can listen to it here.

The 34th concert season, which began in July with “The Court of Passion," will end later this month with a performances by Lafayette native and Grammy nominee Lauren Daigle Dec. 14 and 17 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center. Daigle will perform with a symphony orchestra on both dates.

The Acadiana Symphony is the only symphony in the U. S. associated with a conservatory of music. Individual and group lessons in over 18 instruments are available for students of all ages.