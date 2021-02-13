The theme of Joey Broussard's home is "Throw Me Something Mister" as the Krewe de Canailles holds the "Cruise de Canailles", a safer version of the popular walking Mardi Gras parade on Friday, February 5, 2021, in Lafayette. Dozens of businesses and homes participated by decorating around the theme of "Oh the Places We Didn't Go" for people to drive or bike past and view the show.