Former HealthSouth CFO and one-time federal prison inmate Aaron Beam told an audience at UL Lafayette Thursday that unethical behavior can happen easily in the business world and warned that "we all can fall into committing fraud."
Speaking as part of the school's Moody Lecture Series, Beam talked about the importance of ethics in business practices and how people can find themselves involved in unethical actions like those at HealthSouth or Enron. Beam co-founded HealthSouth in 1984 and helped guide it into one of the country’s largest provider of outpatient surgery and rehabilitative services after it went public.
But in 1997, when earnings started to fall short, Beam said, CEO Richard Scrushy ordered the books to be fixed.
This led to the revelation of fraud in spring 2003 when almost $3 billion in bogus accounting was uncovered. Beam testified against Scrushy and then spent three months in a federal penitentiary.
Scrushy was sentenced to almost seven years in prison.
"People rationalize unethical behavior so they can live with themselves," Beam said. "I have this painting I call Ethel everywhere to remind me of this. We need things to remind us to stay ethical."
Beam spoke about how he went from a simple accountant who one fateful day met Scrushy, became CFO of a Fortune 500 company and ultimately ended a convicted felon who lost nearly everything.
Everything in business, he noted, is about trust.
"I am now a felon," Beam said. "I will be a felon tomorrow and for the rest of my life. My legacy is not that I started one of the most successful health care companies in the history of the United States. I'm the guy who cooked the books. It started on my watch. That is my legacy."
Scandals like the one involving HealthSouth and others usually begin with the CEO, he said, and filter down to the people around him.
It then involves the enablers, like the meek accountants who just want to make their bosses happy or the fiduciaries who should be watchdogs but have a conflict of interest because they are paid by the company, Beam said. Lower level employees and vendors also can't get involved because they want to keep their jobs or clients.
Even society, Beam said, sometimes promotes this behavior.
"Investors want their stock to go up, and they put the Richard Scrushys on a pedestal because they're making them a lot of money," Beam said. "There was the Richard M. Scrushy Freeway, the Richard M. Scrushy medical building, the Richard M. Scrushy Library...Society does play into it."
Beam said that one reason he speaks on his fall and what people should learn from his experience is to help strengthen people's ethics through training and to rebuild society's trust in business people and Wall Street.
"We all can fall into committing fraud" he said. "Fraudsters don't wake up and say, 'I'm going to commit fraud today.' Fraud starts with pressure. It starts small, grows over time and there's no way out.
"People ask why I teach ethics because you can't teach people to be ethical, but I don't teach it. I don't agree with that, but I think the problem is the word teach. People need to train themselves to be more ethical."