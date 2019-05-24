A company that specializes in using artificial intelligence to locate genetic disorders has partnered with Lafayette General Health System.
ThinkGenetic, makers of an artificial intelligence driven-SymptomMatcherTM for genetic disorders, closed its angel round of investing for $1.5 million, including $95,000 from five investors led by Cian Robinson, executive director of innovation, research and real estate investments division of Lafayette General Health system, Lafayette General officials announced Thursday.
Robinson has been a mentor to ThinkGenetic after it was accepted into the Accelerate South accelerator program in Lafayette last year.
“Our Health Innovation Fund was capitalized through investments from Lafayette General Health, via leadership from our board of directors and senior leaders," Robinson said. "As we seek to make investments, our focus is always our mission to restore, maintain and improve health. We believe the future of ThinkGenetic to be bright and of great value to our patients in Acadiana.”
ThinkGenetic will use the funds to expand its range of services and personnel, create new partnerships and develop technology to complement its current offerings. The relationship with LGH will bring new services to Louisiana, including clinical trials and electronic medical record reviews.
“We’ve had the honor of being considered and accepted to several accelerator programs,” ThinkGenetic CEO Dave Jacob said. “The excitement and passion in Lafayette is second to none. We are incredibly excited to close our first seed round and, more importantly, to work with the wonderful people of Louisiana and open our third office in Lafayette.”