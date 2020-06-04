J.C. Penney on Thursday revealed first 154 proposed stores to be closed permanently as part of its bankruptcy reorganization, including its Lafayette store in Acadiana Mall.

The list came in a bankruptcy court filing Thursday in Dallas; in May, the retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The department store chain had said it would permanently close 242 stores, leaving about 600 open.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Other Louisiana stores slated for closure include Veteran's Boulevard in Metairie and Youree Road in Shreveport.

A judge is expected to approve the store's bankruptcy plan June 11 and liquidecation could follow immediately.