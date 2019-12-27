Our Lady of Lourdes will be finalizing its purchase of the Heart Hospital of Lafayette early next month.
KATC reports that Our Lady of Lourdes CEO Bryan Lee sent at letter to staff Friday congratulating OLOL employees on their hard work that led to the deal. In the letter, he said that a purchase agreement was reached with Lafayette Cardiologists and that Friday marked the first day of "go-live" preparations to have the Heart Hospital of Lafayette join their network as Our Lady of Lourdes Heart Hospital.
Lee also said in the letter that they would work to strengthen their position as a leader in cardiovascular care for the region by expanding services in southwest Louisiana. According to a spokesperson, all staff at the heart hospital have been given job offers and there should be no personnel changes.
The Heart Hospital of Lafayette opened its doors on March 2, 2004, and is owned by Our Lady of Lourdes in partnership with a group of investors. When the deal is complete it will no longer be an affiliate hospital, but a full part of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, or FMOLHS.
The combined system comprises the Acadiana market ministry for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, Louisiana’s largest Catholic nonprofit health care organization. Franciscan's other properties include Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge and Gonzales, St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe and Our Lady of the Angels in Bogalusa.