Property sold near the Carencro exit on Interstate 49 recently will house a Smoothie King and a yet-to-be announced retailer.
Van Alan Holding Co. of Youngsville bought the 0.7-acre lot adjacent to the traffic circle on Hector Connoly Road next door to the Waffle House last month, and plans are for the property to be split into two businesses, with a Smoothie King occupying a 1,500-square-foot space, said Van Alan Plaisance, owner of Van Alan Holding Co.
The remaining 4,000 square foot will be occupied by a tenant that could be announced next week, he said.
Architects Design Studio is designing the project. Construction should begin in the first part of 2022, he said.
Smoothie King has three locations in Lafayette and others in Broussard, Scott and Youngsville.